Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Beautify Oahu neighborhoods with community-driven art. Here’s how

Kapala Toolbox: Kamehameha Schools Mural Club paints bus stop on North King Street at Beretania...
Kapala Toolbox: Kamehameha Schools Mural Club paints bus stop on North King Street at Beretania Street.(Courtesy: Kamehameha Schools Mural Club)
By Casey Lund
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City has released a new online resource that could allow you help beautify an Oahu neighborhood.

It’s called Kapala Toolbox.

It provides guidance in the design, process, and materials for roadway art projects on City-owned streets. This includes painting traffic signal boxes, bus stops and curb extensions.

Kapala Toolbox: Solomon Enos artwork at Maipalaoa Road in Waianae.
Kapala Toolbox: Solomon Enos artwork at Maipalaoa Road in Waianae.(Courtesy: Solomon Enos)

The toolbox is designed to help drive community-led roadway art.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police used GPS data, internet searches to build case against suspect in horrific chemical attack
Kalihi apparent assault
Investigation underway after 2 men seriously injured in apparent assault in Kalihi
A man fell to his death Sunday while hiking the popular Kaiwa Ridge (Lanikai Pillbox) hiking...
Visitor dies after falling nearly 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pill Box Trail
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

Hawaiian Monk Seal Kaiwi and her newest pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.
State urges public to avoid section of Waikiki shoreline until monk seal mom, pup leave
Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police used GPS data, internet searches to build case against suspect in horrific chemical attack
Kona Couple Charged With Slew of Offenses after Thursday Crime Spree
Hawaii Island couple in alleged crime spree pleads not guilty
Sunrise News Roundup (April 25, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (April 25, 2023)