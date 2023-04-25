Beautify Oahu neighborhoods with community-driven art. Here’s how

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City has released a new online resource that could allow you help beautify an Oahu neighborhood.

It’s called Kapala Toolbox.

It provides guidance in the design, process, and materials for roadway art projects on City-owned streets. This includes painting traffic signal boxes, bus stops and curb extensions.

Kapala Toolbox: Solomon Enos artwork at Maipalaoa Road in Waianae. (Courtesy: Solomon Enos)

The toolbox is designed to help drive community-led roadway art.

