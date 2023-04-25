Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Ala Wai flood plans narrowing

6-foot walls remain the proposed solution to a potential Ala Wai flood despite community pushback
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest flood mitigation plan for the Ala Wai Canal is starting to take shape, and it still includes those large walls that have been unpopular with the public.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposed six-foot flood walls that would go up in Manoa along Woodland and Koali Roads.

Walls would also go up near Kaimuki High School and around the entire golf course and the Ala Wai Canal.

“It’ll be pretty ugly; I mean, this is a beautiful site, even with a chain link fence,” said Douglas Kuo of Manoa. “It’s a beautiful view of the golf course and very panoramic.”

Walker Glenn Vergara says a wall down the Ala Wai Canal isn’t great either, but he understands why.

“Visually, having walls is not going to look visually appealing, might be an eyesore, perhaps,” said Vergara. “But functionally, is something that we need especially with water rising as fast as it has been.”

Eric Merriam, Plan Formulator of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said they’ve looked into 224 potential measures to prevent a catastrophic flood in Waikiki, including basins and a tunnel system.

“And many of those have ultimately been screened out largely due to lack of effectiveness, meaning that they, you know, they weren’t necessarily as effective as things like floodwalls at reducing risk to communities along the streams and the Ala Wai Canal,” said Merriam.

He said they’ll work on trying to fine tune the flood wall height.

“And it may not be one height for the entire length,” said Merriam. “It may vary by community, like you know, in different areas of the watershed.”

“And so, all of that will be determined in the next phase of the study process.”

The next meeting is on May 15.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man fell to his death Sunday while hiking the popular Kaiwa Ridge (Lanikai Pillbox) hiking...
Visitor dies after falling nearly 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pill Box Trail
Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police used GPS data, internet searches to build case against suspect in horrific chemical attack
Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured
Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Kalihi apparent assault
Investigation underway after 2 men seriously injured in apparent assault in Kalihi

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Nanakuli community demands justice for 19-year-old seven years after fatal crash
Piilani and his father James Dean Gamponia.
A stranger saved this tiny child abuse survivor. His story, a reminder of the power of vigilance
Kakaako cafe hopes surveillance footage will help catch burglar
Kakaako cafe hopes surveillance footage will help catch burglar
A man fell to his death Sunday while hiking the popular Kaiwa Ridge (Lanikai Pillbox) hiking...
Visitor dies after falling nearly 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pill Box Trail