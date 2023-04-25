Ala Wai flood plans narrowing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest flood mitigation plan for the Ala Wai Canal is starting to take shape, and it still includes those large walls that have been unpopular with the public.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposed six-foot flood walls that would go up in Manoa along Woodland and Koali Roads.

Walls would also go up near Kaimuki High School and around the entire golf course and the Ala Wai Canal.

“It’ll be pretty ugly; I mean, this is a beautiful site, even with a chain link fence,” said Douglas Kuo of Manoa. “It’s a beautiful view of the golf course and very panoramic.”

Walker Glenn Vergara says a wall down the Ala Wai Canal isn’t great either, but he understands why.

“Visually, having walls is not going to look visually appealing, might be an eyesore, perhaps,” said Vergara. “But functionally, is something that we need especially with water rising as fast as it has been.”

Eric Merriam, Plan Formulator of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said they’ve looked into 224 potential measures to prevent a catastrophic flood in Waikiki, including basins and a tunnel system.

“And many of those have ultimately been screened out largely due to lack of effectiveness, meaning that they, you know, they weren’t necessarily as effective as things like floodwalls at reducing risk to communities along the streams and the Ala Wai Canal,” said Merriam.

He said they’ll work on trying to fine tune the flood wall height.

“And it may not be one height for the entire length,” said Merriam. “It may vary by community, like you know, in different areas of the watershed.”

“And so, all of that will be determined in the next phase of the study process.”

The next meeting is on May 15.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.