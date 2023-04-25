Tributes
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant

Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:26 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEMONT, Ill. (AP) — An explosion at a suburban Chicago petroleum plant killed one person and injured a second Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was confirmed dead and a second was transported to a hospital in Joliet following the explosion at Seneca Petroleum in Lemont, Illinois.

The sheriff’s office said fire and emergency crews were at the scene after the explosion and they had controlled a fire. The sheriff’s office said the explosion brought down some power lines.

“Initial reports indicate that the explosion may be from an asphalt tank. Fire personnel do not believe that any type of hazmat situation has occurred and there is no danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

OSHA has been called to the scene, as well as ComEd.

Lemont is a village located in Cook, DuPage, and Will counties southwest of Chicago.

