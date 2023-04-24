Tributes
UH Sea Grant Program receives over $5M for ocean debris cleanup

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:32 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Efforts to keep waters around Hawaii pristine are getting some welcome funding.

The University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program and its partners have been awarded over $5.1 million from the National Sea Grant College Program.

“I really hope that this work in its entirety will help us here in Hawaiʻi deal with the derelict fishing gear that’s damaging our ocean, our reefs, entangling our Hawaiian monk seals and our honu,” said Hawaii Sea Grant Specialist Mary Donohue.

The funding will enable the program to increase its focus on cleaning up hazardous debris that threatens humans and aquatic animals.

