Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Rainbow Warriors volleyball secures No. 2 seed in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The defending National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team secured the No. 2 seed in the...
The defending National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team secured the No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:42 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The defending National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team secured the No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The seeding moves the ‘Bows into the National semifinals.

UH is coming off of their second-consecutive Big West Conference Championship to improve to 28-2 on the year and 9-1 in the Big West.

UCLA snagged the top seed after going 12-0 in MPSF play and winning the conference title on Saturday.

Hawaii begin their title defense on May 4th against either Penn State, Ohio State or King(TN).

The 2023 National Men’s Volleyball Championship is set to take place at the Eaglebank Arena on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nine years, Walmart has pulled out of downtown Honolulu.
Walmart’s closure leaves a ‘big empty box’ downtown
Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
‘Dangerous’ inmate who escaped from HCCC arrested near Hilo High after nearly 18-hour long search
Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured
Popular Lanikai Pillbox hiking trail to close for repairs
Hiker dies after falling nearly 40 feet from Lanikai Pill Box Trail
FILE - The cruiser Celebrity Equinox, built by the shipyard Meyer in Papenburg, Germany, goes...
Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says

Latest News

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team flew past UC Santa Barbara in the...
UH men’s volleyball flies past UC Santa Barbara to make it back to Big West title match
Sierra Adams, 27, was named “Best Lifter” in the 67.5 kilogram female weight class, at last...
This Hawaii veteran’s strength is breaking barriers in powerlifting — and mental health
For the first time in months, Dolphins quarterback and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa spoke...
Following injury-plagued season, Tagovailoa says he considered retirement
UH men’s volleyball earns record number of first-team honors snagging six spots