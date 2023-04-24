Rainbow Warriors volleyball secures No. 2 seed in 2023 NCAA Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The defending National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team secured the No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The seeding moves the ‘Bows into the National semifinals.

UH is coming off of their second-consecutive Big West Conference Championship to improve to 28-2 on the year and 9-1 in the Big West.

UCLA snagged the top seed after going 12-0 in MPSF play and winning the conference title on Saturday.

Hawaii begin their title defense on May 4th against either Penn State, Ohio State or King(TN).

The 2023 National Men’s Volleyball Championship is set to take place at the Eaglebank Arena on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

