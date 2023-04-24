Police: Suspect in horrific chemical attack tried to cover tracks by manipulating GPS data on phone

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police allege that the 21-year-old man accused of throwing acid on his ex-girlfriend in a gym parking lot, leaving her with severe burns, tried to cover up his tracks by manipulating the GPS data collected on his phone and told authorities he was on a hike across the island when the attack happened.

The allegations were included in a criminal complaint made public Monday as suspect Paul Cameron made his first appearance in court. Cameron is charged with first-degree attempted murder and other counts.

He remains jailed on $2 million bail.

Cameron’s attorney, Myles Breiner, told reporters his client is innocent.

“They have his cell phone, his computer. They’ll be able to place him at a location that is far, far away from where this incident occurred,” Breiner said.

“My client has great empathy and sympathy for the victim in this case. He did not do this offense. He is not responsible for the terrible injuries she sustained.”

Police announced Cameron’s arrest Friday, two weeks after the attack.

They said building a case against him required extensive policing work, including reviews of surveillance footage and other records. The criminal complaint released Monday makes clearer what that investigation looked like.

The attack happened on the evening of April 7 outside the 24 Hour Fitness on Kipapa Drive in Mililani.

The suspect is accused of first using a ghost gun to shoot at the victim, identified by family members as 20-year-old Devina Licon. When the gun jammed, he allegedly threw a liquid on her that left her with severe chemical burns.

In the newly-released court documents, witnesses said Licon’s clothes “melted off” her following the attack. The victim sustained burns to her face, shoulders, back, and lower extremities, and remains hospitalized.

Police first interviewed Cameron on April 10, and he told police that he and Licon broke up in February.

Cameron also allegedly told police that he was hiking near Hanauma Bay with a friend when the attack happened and provided a screenshot of his phone’s GPS data that appeared to back up his alibi.

In the days and weeks to follow, however, Cameron’s story appeared to fall apart:

The friend who was supposedly with Cameron on the Hanauma Bay hike told police she wasn’t here.

Police learned Cameron had allegedly asked another friend in late March how to get a ghost gun and if he knew how and where to get hydrochloric acid to “clean stuff.”

A search warrant of Cameron’s phone showed him near the 24 Hour Fitness when the attack happened, police said. It also included data points that put him ― at the same time ― near Hanauma Bay.

Cell phone tower data allegedly put him squarely in the Mililani area, however, when the incident occurred.

And a further analysis of Cameron’s phone showed that he had visited a website on multiple occasions that claims to “change GPS location,” police said. He had also allegedly Googled different types of acid.

In one particularly chilling detail included in the complaint, police said Cameron told a coworker that he’d visited the victim in the hospital on April 10, two days after the attack, and “that he broke down in tears.”

