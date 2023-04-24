Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Our hearts still break’: Dog revived with Narcan makes full recovery

Toodles has made a full recovery, the Pennsylvania SPCA said in a social media post.
Toodles has made a full recovery, the Pennsylvania SPCA said in a social media post.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - A dog found suffering from a drug overdose has made a full recovery, thanks to the quick actions of veterinarians and the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.

Earlier this week, Toodles the poodle was found in a Philadelphia suburb next to a man said to be the dog’s owner. Both were unconscious and unresponsive.

The Pennsylvania SPCA said they got an emergency call from a veterinary emergency hospital.

Veterinarians determined Toodles had ingested drugs allegedly “shared” with him by his owner, according to witnesses. Veterinarians used Narcan to revive the dog.

In a social media post, the Pennsylvania SPCA said Toodles has made a full recovery.

“Over the course of the last several days, Toodles has miraculously made a full recovery. And, he is just about the sweetest pup around. Everyone loves him. But our hearts still break for all that he has been through,” the post read.

The condition of his owner was not immediately known.

The Philadelphia Police Department and the SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team are investigating.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man fell to his death Sunday while hiking the popular Kaiwa Ridge (Lanikai Pillbox) hiking...
Visitor dies after falling nearly 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pill Box Trail
Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured
Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
After nine years, Walmart has pulled out of downtown Honolulu.
Walmart’s closure leaves a ‘big empty box’ downtown
Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
‘Dangerous’ inmate who escaped from HCCC arrested near Hilo High after nearly 18-hour long search

Latest News

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby discusses the situation in Sudan during a briefing on Monday.
White House: US ‘facilitating the departure of Americans’ who want to leave Sudan
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’
FILE - Ed Sheeran performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 10, 2021, in New York....
Did Ed Sheeran hit pilfer Marvin Gaye classic? Trial to tell