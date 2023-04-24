Meet Hawaii’s 2023 ‘National Distinguished Principal’ from Fern Elementary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congratulations to Glen Miyasato of Fern Elementary School!

Miyasato has been named the state’s “2023 National Distinguished Principal” at an awards event on Sunday.

He’s been a part of the Department of Education for more than four decades and led Fern Elementary since 2018.

Miyasato oversees a student body of approximately 400 students.

He was praised by Complex Area Superintendent Rochelle Mahoe as an instructional leader who exudes the Department’s “Na Hopena Ao” competencies of belonging, responsibility, excellence, aloha, total well-being and Hawaii.

As an example, Mahoe said Miyasato is known for leading the school’s “walking school bus” from public housing complexes to the Kalihi campus each morning.

He’s has been invited to Washington, D.C., where he will represent Hawaii and be recognized along with other awardees from across the country.

