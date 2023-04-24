Tributes
Longs stores in Hawaii roll out time-delay safes in bit to prevent pharmacy robberies

A new technology called "time safe delays" are being installed in more than 9,000 Hawaii CVS Pharmacy locations.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii pharmacies have rolled out a new tool aimed at preventing theft of controlled substances.

All 61 Longs locations across the state are implementing new-time delay safes in an effort to stop pharmacy robberies. The company has also rolled out the program at more than 9,000 locations across the country,

“It really creates a barrier between the pharmacy and potential robbers, what they’re really trying to accomplish is to get in and get out quickly,” said Dan Clarkson, region manager for CVS Health in Hawaii.

Time-delay safes unlock at preset times, which means they can only be opened at those periods.

CVS Health first started using-time delay safe technology in 2015 in Indianapolis ― a location that the company says was experiencing a high number of pharmacy robberies.

CVS reports that change resulted in a 70% decline in robberies there.

