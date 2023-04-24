Know a ‘healthcare hero’? Here’s how to show them how much you appreciate their service
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:44 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you know a health care worker who goes the extra mile for their patients?
You can say “thank you” by nominating that professional as a Hawaii Healthcare Hero.
The Healthcare Association of Hawaii is soliciting nominations now through May 26.
Click here for more details and the nomination form.
