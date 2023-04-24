Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Know a ‘healthcare hero’? Here’s how to show them how much you appreciate their service

Nominate your Hawaii Healthcare Hero
Nominate your Hawaii Healthcare Hero
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:44 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you know a health care worker who goes the extra mile for their patients?

You can say “thank you” by nominating that professional as a Hawaii Healthcare Hero.

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii is soliciting nominations now through May 26.

Click here for more details and the nomination form.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man fell to his death Sunday while hiking the popular Kaiwa Ridge (Lanikai Pillbox) hiking...
Visitor dies after falling nearly 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pill Box Trail
Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured
Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
‘Dangerous’ inmate who escaped from HCCC arrested near Hilo High after nearly 18-hour long search
After nine years, Walmart has pulled out of downtown Honolulu.
Walmart’s closure leaves a ‘big empty box’ downtown

Latest News

Officials said Milton Kapule is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with...
Authorities search for inmate who fled furlough housing facility
Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police: Suspect in chemical attack that ‘melted’ victim’s clothes manipulated his phone’s GPS data
Police: Suspect in horrific chemical attack tried to cover tracks by manipulating GPS data on...
Police: Suspect in horrific chemical attack tried to cover tracks by manipulating GPS data on phone
Thieves are using this iPhone setting to lock you out of your phone
Thieves are using this iPhone setting to lock you out of your phone