Investigation underway after 2 men seriously injured in apparent assault in Kalihi

Kalihi apparent assault
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:32 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after two men were seriously injured in an apparent assault in Kalihi Sunday evening.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene just after 6 p.m. on North School Street.

Paramedics administered advanced life support on a 21-year-old man and 33-year-old man before transporting them to the hospital in serious condition.

Sources say a machete was reportedly used during the incident.

A witness told Hawaii News Now the assault appeared to have stemmed from a fight.

No word yet on any arrests in the case.

We’ve reached out to the Honolulu Police Department for more information on the investigation.

This story will be updated.

