Authorities search for inmate who fled furlough housing facility

Officials said Milton Kapule is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with...
Officials said Milton Kapule is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges.(Hawaii Department of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Public Safety said it is searching for an inmate who fled from the Laumaka furlough housing center on Monday morning.

PSD said Milton Kapule left the facility after staff summoned him around 10 a.m.

Honolulu police and sheriffs were notified and are actively searching for him.

Authorities said he was last seen near King and Kalihi streets.

Officials described Kapua as 45 years old, 5-foot-6, and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kapule is serving time for first-degree robbery and promoting a prison contraband, PSD said.

The Laumaka facility is a minimum-security work furlough center for community custody inmates. Inmates assigned to Laumaka are either actively seeking employment or working in the community.

Officials said Kapule is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges.

His next parole hearing was scheduled for May 2024. He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

Anyone who spots Kapule is asked to call 911 or sheriffs at (808) 586-1352.

