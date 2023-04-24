Hawaii child abuse cases on the rise, according to 2022 statistics

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Hawaii child abuse statistics were released by Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu, State Judiciary’s Children’s Justice Centers, and their partner agencies.

According to the report, the numbers show 2,114 cases of child abuse in Hawaii — an increase of 332 cases over 2020.

Overall, the number of cases “appears to be closer to pre-pandemic numbers,” says Jasmine Mau Mukai, Statewide Director of the CJCs of Hawaii.

The statistics show that Oahu and Kauai had the highest increases from previous years.

Girls are still the most prevalent victims of abuse, according to the report, but there is an increase in the number of boys and physical abuse victims, said the report.

“Research shows that one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually assaulted by the time they are 18. But the statistics may not reflect the full magnitude of the problem in Hawaii, as child abuse and child sex abuse often go unreported. Some studies conclude that only 10 percent of children ‘tell,’” said the Friends of the CJC in their press release.

The report says that Friends of the CJC of Oahu helped 784 children through their programs in 2022, an increase from 773 in 2021.

According to the report, they also provided 291 backpacks with school supplies and 546 gifts.

The non-profit organization aims to bring hope and healing to Hawaii’s keiki.

Find out more information from Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu on their website here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.