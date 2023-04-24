Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii child abuse cases on the rise, according to 2022 statistics

Hawaii child abuse cases on the rise, according to 2022 statistics
Hawaii child abuse cases on the rise, according to 2022 statistics(Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:19 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Hawaii child abuse statistics were released by Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu, State Judiciary’s Children’s Justice Centers, and their partner agencies.

According to the report, the numbers show 2,114 cases of child abuse in Hawaii — an increase of 332 cases over 2020.

Overall, the number of cases “appears to be closer to pre-pandemic numbers,” says Jasmine Mau Mukai, Statewide Director of the CJCs of Hawaii.

The statistics show that Oahu and Kauai had the highest increases from previous years.

Girls are still the most prevalent victims of abuse, according to the report, but there is an increase in the number of boys and physical abuse victims, said the report.

“Research shows that one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually assaulted by the time they are 18. But the statistics may not reflect the full magnitude of the problem in Hawaii, as child abuse and child sex abuse often go unreported. Some studies conclude that only 10 percent of children ‘tell,’” said the Friends of the CJC in their press release.

The report says that Friends of the CJC of Oahu helped 784 children through their programs in 2022, an increase from 773 in 2021.

According to the report, they also provided 291 backpacks with school supplies and 546 gifts.

The non-profit organization aims to bring hope and healing to Hawaii’s keiki.

Find out more information from Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Oahu on their website here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
‘Dangerous’ inmate who escaped from HCCC arrested near Hilo High after nearly 18-hour long search
After nine years, Walmart has pulled out of downtown Honolulu.
Walmart’s closure leaves a ‘big empty box’ downtown
Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured
FILE - The cruiser Celebrity Equinox, built by the shipyard Meyer in Papenburg, Germany, goes...
Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says
Higher interest rates and a tougher business climate meant smaller pay increases for Hawaii...
Hawaii CEO rose only slightly in 2022, but critics say executive salaries are still too high

Latest News

UH Sea Grant program receives over $5M for ocean debris cleanup
UH Sea Grant Program receives over $5M for ocean debris cleanup
Honolulu Ocean Safety to open applications for Junior Lifeguard Program
Kona Couple Charged With Slew of Offenses after Thursday Crime Spree
Hawaii Island couple charged with multiple offenses following alleged crime spree
Popular Lanikai Pillbox hiking trail to close for repairs
Hiker dies after falling nearly 40 feet from Lanikai Pill Box Trail