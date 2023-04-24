Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Weak cold front expected to bring scattered showers through Friday

Your top local headlines for Monday, April 24, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:18 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front will reach Kauai Monday night, then move eastward down the island chain before stalling near Maui on Wednesday.

Expect increased frontal showers on Kauai late Monday, around Oahu on Tuesday, then across Maui County and/or the Big Island during the latter half of the week. Remnant moisture will linger across the central islands through the end of the week as the front dissipates.

Light winds will shift to northeasterlies after frontal passage. the highest potential for rainfall will occur during frontal passage, but light winds will trigger increased clouds and showers across mauka areas each afternoon, especially across sheltered areas.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Another solid NW swell picks up today with below advisory level waves, another NW pulse is due late Thursday. A small south boost is due on Wednesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

A man fell to his death Sunday while hiking the popular Kaiwa Ridge (Lanikai Pillbox) hiking...
Visitor dies after falling nearly 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pill Box Trail
Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured
Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
After nine years, Walmart has pulled out of downtown Honolulu.
Walmart’s closure leaves a ‘big empty box’ downtown
Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
‘Dangerous’ inmate who escaped from HCCC arrested near Hilo High after nearly 18-hour long search

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Weak cold front expected to bring scattered showers through Friday
First Alert Forecast: Weak cold front expected to bring scattered showers through Friday
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions continue, more showers due next week
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions continue, more showers due next week
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: The trade winds are here for Saturday but fade on Sunday
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, April 21, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, April 21, 2023