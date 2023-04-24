First Alert Forecast: Weak cold front expected to bring scattered showers through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front will reach Kauai Monday night, then move eastward down the island chain before stalling near Maui on Wednesday.

Expect increased frontal showers on Kauai late Monday, around Oahu on Tuesday, then across Maui County and/or the Big Island during the latter half of the week. Remnant moisture will linger across the central islands through the end of the week as the front dissipates.

Light winds will shift to northeasterlies after frontal passage. the highest potential for rainfall will occur during frontal passage, but light winds will trigger increased clouds and showers across mauka areas each afternoon, especially across sheltered areas.

Another solid NW swell picks up today with below advisory level waves, another NW pulse is due late Thursday. A small south boost is due on Wednesday.

