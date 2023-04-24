First Alert Forecast: Showery conditions with light winds moving in

Moisture from a weakening frontal boundary near Kauai will slowly work its way down the island chain over the next several days. Winds will be light Monday and Tuesday which will result There’s a chance for some local afternoon downpours, starting with Kauai Monday and Oahu Tuesday.

The higher chance for rain then will move on to Maui County and maybe the island of Hawaii from Wednesday into the end of the week as the cloud band stalls. Light trade winds will move in behind the frontal boundary for Kauai and Oahu, bringing some of the remnant moisture back over those islands.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a new medium-period northwest swell will fill in Monday, keeping surf elevated with some sets near 12 feet for north shores and 8 feet for west shores. A small south swell will diminish through Monday. Lighter east to southeast breezes will keep some small choppy waves coming in for east shores.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.