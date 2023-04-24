Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Showery conditions with light winds moving in

Scattered showers and light trade winds are expected for much of the coming week.
Scattered showers and light trade winds are expected for much of the coming week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Moisture from a weakening frontal boundary near Kauai will slowly work its way down the island chain over the next several days. Winds will be light Monday and Tuesday which will result There’s a chance for some local afternoon downpours, starting with Kauai Monday and Oahu Tuesday.

The higher chance for rain then will move on to Maui County and maybe the island of Hawaii from Wednesday into the end of the week as the cloud band stalls. Light trade winds will move in behind the frontal boundary for Kauai and Oahu, bringing some of the remnant moisture back over those islands.

In surf, a new medium-period northwest swell will fill in Monday, keeping surf elevated with some sets near 12 feet for north shores and 8 feet for west shores. A small south swell will diminish through Monday. Lighter east to southeast breezes will keep some small choppy waves coming in for east shores.

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins