Build, network and inspire at state’s first-ever Women Entrepreneurs Conference

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all woman business owners and entrepreneurs!

Hawaii Business Magazine and Central Pacific Bank are hosting their first-ever Women Entrepreneurs Conference in May.

They say it’s designed to help women entrepreneurs grow their business by equipping them with information on access to capital, revenue growth opportunities, financial management, networking and connection, and inspiration by learning from successful women business owners.

There’ll be over 35 speakers, including Foodland Farms CEO and Chairwoman Janai Wall as its keynote speaker.

Participants can expect eight informational sessions, plus a “pau hana” to close out the event.

The conference is set for Wednesday, May 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Prince Waikiki.

Susan Utsugi, Central Pacific Bank’s Senior V-P and Business Banking Division Manager, and Erin Kanno Uehara, owner of Choco Leʻa joined Sunrise to tell us more.

