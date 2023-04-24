Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Aloha Beef Chips has the thinnest, crispiest, best tasting beef jerky you will ever try

Aloha Beef Chips has the thinnest, crispiest, best tasting beef jerky you will ever try
Aloha Beef Chips has the thinnest, crispiest, best tasting beef jerky you will ever try
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:58 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
HI Now host Kainoa Carlson is joined by the Co-Owner of Aloha Beef Chips, Rona Reed-Vasconcellos, as she talks about their ono beef jerky!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Aloha Beef Chips and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Aloha Beef Chips, visit alohabeefchips.com.

Aloha Beef Chips creates premium quality beef jerky chips that are truly a chip style…extra thin and extra crispy! Their beef chips are easier to eat, and you can enjoy beef jerky without the fight.

For more information, visit alohabeefchips.com.

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man fell to his death Sunday while hiking the popular Kaiwa Ridge (Lanikai Pillbox) hiking...
Visitor dies after falling nearly 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pill Box Trail
Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured
Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu
Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
‘Dangerous’ inmate who escaped from HCCC arrested near Hilo High after nearly 18-hour long search
After nine years, Walmart has pulled out of downtown Honolulu.
Walmart’s closure leaves a ‘big empty box’ downtown

Latest News

Nominate your Hawaii Healthcare Hero
Nominate your Hawaii Healthcare Hero
Nominate your Hawaii Healthcare Hero
Aloha Beef Chips has the thinnest, crispiest, best tasting beef jerky you will ever try
Aloha Beef Chips has the thinnest, crispiest, best tasting beef jerky you will ever try
Explore high-quality modern furniture at Valyou Hawaii