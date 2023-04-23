From survivor to thriver: International summit tackles trauma recovery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An international summit in Honolulu this week will tackle the complex issue of providing care for survivors of violence, abuse and trauma.

Dr. Bob Geffner, president and founder of Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma (IVAT), joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about its work in Hawaii and what to expect at its 20th annual conference at the Hawaii Convention Center.

The IVAT Hawaii International Summit takes place April 24-28, and brings together international experts to share current research, interventions. and best practices.

Session topics include trauma-informed care, prevention strategies, domestic violence, child abuse, adverse childhood experiences, children exposed to violence, at-risk youth, criminal justice issues, sexual assault, unserved and underserved populations, first responders, human trafficking, treatment of victims and offenders, trauma among military personnel, veterans and their families, elder abuse, grief and loss, substance abuse, prevention efforts, threat assessment, and cultural issues. For more information, visit ivatcenters.org.

A delegation from Taiwan will also give insight about Taiwan’s work on becoming the first trauma-informed country.

