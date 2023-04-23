Tributes
SPAM musubi on pizza? A new variation of 'Hawaiian pizza'

SPAM musubi on pizza? A new rendition of ‘Hawaiian pizza’
SPAM musubi on pizza? A new rendition of ‘Hawaiian pizza’(Christopher Lund)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:37 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii locals know that pineapple and ham on pizza isn’t exactly “Hawaiian.”

But did you know “Hawaiian pizza” was actually created by a Greek pizza chef living in Canada? Sam Panopolous decided to try pineapple and ham on pizza in 1962 to attract customers to one of his Ontario-based restaurants. According to TIME magazine, they named it “Hawaiian pizza” after the brand of canned pineapple used on the pie.

Well, SPAM musubi-enthusiast Christopher Lund thought, why not attempt to make a pizza that’s a bit more true to Hawaii.

“I was inspired by two things. The first was macaroni and cheese pizza from the Moose’s Tooth in Anchorage, Alaska. It’s one of the most delicious pizzas I’ve ever tasted,” said Christopher Lund. This began him thinking about what other carbs could go on pizza.

“Second, I had just tasted pizza that used sweet chili sauce instead of tomato sauce, so between the two concepts, I wanted to try it out.”

Lund used a simple pizza crust, sweet chili sauce, cheese and topped it with SPAM musubi before baking.

But Lund had some notes for foodies who dare to try the Musubi-lovers Pizza — don’t bake nori.

“It was suggested to me that I try ‘deconstructing’ the musubi ... bake the pizza with rice, sauce, cheese, and spam, no nori. And then sprinkle nori on top.”

Surprisingly, Lund isn’t the first to try combining SPAM musubi and pizza.

SPAM lists a recipe for “SPAM Musubi Pizza” on their website that looks more like a pizza than tastes like one, skipping the traditional pizza crust and cheese for a bed of rice and a teriyaki glaze.

Get the recipe here.

SPAM musubi on pizza? A new rendition of ‘Hawaiian pizza’
SPAM musubi on pizza? A new rendition of ‘Hawaiian pizza’(SPAM.com)

