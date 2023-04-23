Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

NBCUniversal CEO Shell ousted over ‘inappropriate conduct’

FILE - Jeff Shell poses for a picture at the 2014 LA's Promise Gala, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014,...
FILE - Jeff Shell poses for a picture at the 2014 LA's Promise Gala, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014, in Universal City, Calif. Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday, April 23, 2023.(Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday.

In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called “an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.”

“I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege,” Shell said.

Shell has led NBCUniversal since 2020. He has been with the company since 2004.

Comcast made no mention of who will succeed Shell.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nine years, Walmart has pulled out of downtown Honolulu.
Walmart’s closure leaves a ‘big empty box’ downtown
Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
‘Dangerous’ inmate who escaped from HCCC arrested near Hilo High after nearly 18-hour long search
Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured
Higher interest rates and a tougher business climate meant smaller pay increases for Hawaii...
Hawaii CEO rose only slightly in 2022, but critics say executive salaries are still too high
Nonprofit organizations can pay for flights for domestic violence survivors to flee their...
For a domestic violence survivor, this one flight meant freedom

Latest News

Candon City Mayor Eric Singson and Deputy Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives...
Philippine delegates join 75-year celebration of Candonians of Hawaii
Popular Lanikai Pillbox hiking trail to close for repairs
Hiker dies after falling nearly 40 feet from Lanikai Pill Box Trail
A dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's "Fantasmic" show. (@LEARNTHISBIZ, TMX, CNN,...
Caught on camera: Dragon bursts into flames during popular Disneyland show
International summit will tackle the complex issue of providing care for survivors
From survivor to thriver: International summit tackles trauma recovery