Maryknoll School to compete in national LifeSmarts competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Oahu students will show off their life smarts on a national stage.

The team from Maryknoll School recently won the state LifeSmarts competition, and head to the national competition in Ohio this week.

Team captain Senior Chris Ho and coach Kit-U Wong joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about preparing for the big event.

