Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu on Saturday, according to officials.

Officials say the incident happened around 3:45 p.m.

EMS crews provided what they’re calling life-saving care to the 19-year-old victim who was found with multiple wounds to his upper and lower body.

He was then transported by EMS to the hospital, according to officials.

No information from HPD on a suspect in the case.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.