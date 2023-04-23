Tributes
Man, 19, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:45 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu on Saturday, according to officials.

Officials say the incident happened around 3:45 p.m.

EMS crews provided what they’re calling life-saving care to the 19-year-old victim who was found with multiple wounds to his upper and lower body.

He was then transported by EMS to the hospital, according to officials.

No information from HPD on a suspect in the case.

This story will be updated.

