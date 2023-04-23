Imi Ola Wellness Fair promotes healthy, sustainable lifestyle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popup marketplace happening today from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Waiwai Collective aims to promote physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellness in Hawaii.

Maile Kamisugi, founder of Ulu & Kalo Bakery, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the Imi Ola Wellness Fair and Mauka Market, where she is one of about 15 vendors.

Kamisugi makes gluten-free, vegan, and naturally sweetened baked goods made with either ulu or kalo.

The fair opens with a panel of health and wellness experts at 10 a.m., which requires a $5 general admission ticket. A $25 general admission ticket includes a lunch by Valley Health Bar.

Panelists include Mara Mukai Petrie, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Pua O Eleili, Oiwi Health Practitioner, Stephanie Kuehne, ACN Clinical Nutritionist, Maile Kamisugi, Baker, Sabra Della Lucia, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and Estee Shizuru, Online Health and Fitness Coach.

The free market starts at noon with grounding and physical activities, lomi practitioners, keiki activities, live music and local vendors that promote the meaning of health and wellness.

Local vendors include Mālā Māmā Farms, Aʻo Organics, Homestead Poi, Kūmana Activewear, Ami Mei, and Kala Body Works.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.