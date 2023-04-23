Hiker dies after falling nearly 40 feet from Lanikai Pill Box Trail

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:58 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man fell to his death Sunday while hiking the popular Kaiwa Ridge (Lanikai Pillbox) hiking trail.

According to EMS, the 65-year-old man fell roughly 40 feet.

EMS assisted with the death pronouncement once at the scene.

The hiker has not yet been identified.

Jessica Lani Rich, of the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, also responded to help the family who was there.

This is an ongoing story.

