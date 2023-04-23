Hawaii Island couple charged with multiple offenses following crime spree

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island Police have charged a local couple after committing a series of crimes in Kona on Thursday, according to police.

Officials say 35-year-old Leilani Alcain, previously booked as Leilani Parent and 27-year-old Dylan Alcain’s charges include armed robbery, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and multiple firearms offenses.

Police say the charges stem from an early morning break-in on Thursday at around 2 a.m. at an establishment in Kailua-Kona, in which the glass front door to the business was broken, and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Officials say that video surveillance footage showed a gray-colored BMW sedan with a female operator, later identified as Leilani Alcain, pull into the area and Dylan Alcain get into the passenger seat.

Police say a little over two hours later, at 4:20 a.m., a second break-in was reported at another business in Captain Cook. As police officers were responding, an officer reported his police vehicle was shot at with rounds striking his front windshield as a gray-colored BMW sedan fled the scene traveling at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction.

Officials say other officers were able to locate the BMW sedan and attempted to stop the vehicle. While in pursuit of the couple, two additional officers were fired upon, striking one of the officer’s vehicle before the pursuit ended for public safety reasons.

No officers sustained any injuries, according to officials.

Officials say less than an hour later around 5 a.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Captain Cook residence. A male victim reported that a man with a rifle and a female accomplice threatened him and demanded the keys to his red Ford Explorer SUV. The couple then fled the area in the SUV. A gray-colored BMW sedan was found abandoned near the area.

Authorities say the couple was arrested without incident at around 11:30 a.m. on April 20 after being located at a Volcano residence.

Officials say Dylan Alcain’s bail was set at $700,000, while Leilani Alcain’s bail was set at $145,000.

Police say they are continuing to investigate two additional burglaries on April 18 and anticipate more charges.

