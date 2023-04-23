Tributes
Great weekend weather today, weak cold front arriving tomorrow night

Showers along the frontal boundry, then mix of sun and pop-up pm showers thru the week
A weak cold front is approaching the state; that will mean light and variable winds, overnight...
A weak cold front is approaching the state; that will mean light and variable winds, overnight windward showers and interior afternoon rain with some sunshine. The front will dissipate over Oahu and Maui County during the midweek then trade winds return next weekend. More swell action over the North and West shorelines; town spots on the way down.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:11 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday will see light and variable Kona winds with windward and southeast showers in the morning, interior and leeward pop-up showers in the afternoon. Approaching front will lead to more pre-frontal showers and a few downpous on Monday with the front moving southward thru Niihau and Kauai starting Monday night, then dissipate over O’ahu and Maui CountyTuesday thru Friday. This means moisture lingering thru the week even after the front dissipates. This will mean periods of windward and mauka showers, with scattered showers over interior and leeward sections in the afternoon. Hawaii Island may miss some of the rain on this one...more humid conditions and Kona winds for Hawaii Island for the week. Showers for the coastal regions at night and in the interior sections in the afternoon. High Pressure will should bring the trades winds back next weekend.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

NO Marine Warnings in effect for Hawn Waters; a moderate size, medium period northwest swell peaked last night and should be falling through the day. A slightly larger reinforcing medium period northwest swell will arrive tonight and fill in Monday. A moderate size, smaller period northwest north swell may arrive next weekend. The recent small, long period south swell peaked and will gradually diminish through Monday. East sides continuing to have small waves due to light winds.

