Great weekend weather today, weak cold front arriving tomorrow night

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday will see light and variable Kona winds with windward and southeast showers in the morning, interior and leeward pop-up showers in the afternoon. Approaching front will lead to more pre-frontal showers and a few downpous on Monday with the front moving southward thru Niihau and Kauai starting Monday night, then dissipate over O’ahu and Maui CountyTuesday thru Friday. This means moisture lingering thru the week even after the front dissipates. This will mean periods of windward and mauka showers, with scattered showers over interior and leeward sections in the afternoon. Hawaii Island may miss some of the rain on this one...more humid conditions and Kona winds for Hawaii Island for the week. Showers for the coastal regions at night and in the interior sections in the afternoon. High Pressure will should bring the trades winds back next weekend.

NO Marine Warnings in effect for Hawn Waters; a moderate size, medium period northwest swell peaked last night and should be falling through the day. A slightly larger reinforcing medium period northwest swell will arrive tonight and fill in Monday. A moderate size, smaller period northwest north swell may arrive next weekend. The recent small, long period south swell peaked and will gradually diminish through Monday. East sides continuing to have small waves due to light winds.

