First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions continue, more showers due next week

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions continue, more showers due next week
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions continue, more showers due next week(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:25 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate east southeasterly winds will prevail through the weekend. Showers will favor windward and southeast facing slopes at night and during the morning, and interior and leeward areas each afternoon. A front will deliver more showers to the islands through much of the coming work week. This front will push into the islands Monday night and Tuesday,then stall over the central islands and gradual dissipate into Friday. A return to typical trade wind weather is due next weekend.

The current NW swell will gradually ease on Sunday, but another, somewhat larger, medium-period NW swell will arrive late Sunday and Monday. A south swell will peak on Sunday with moderate wave heights.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

