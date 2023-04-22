Tributes
Waimanalo family asking for help after home severely damaged during recent storm

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimanalo family is asking for help after severe weather destroyed their home Tuesday.

The strong winds blew away part of the roof of the Fukumitsu’s home and the heavy rains soaked all their belongings inside.

“It’s been pretty devastating for all of us,” said Kinohi Fukumitsu. “We’re trying to dry out all of our mattresses that got soaking wet.”

The family of six couldn’t afford home insurance, and says it will cost around $80,000 to recover from the damage.

“Trying to recover our photo albums and the first thing that you think of that are super valuable or invaluable to you, that’s what we started to try to move all into another safer room,” Fukumitsu said.

To donate, click here.

