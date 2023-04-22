Tributes
UH men’s volleyball flies past UC Santa Barbara to make it back to Big West title match

The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team flew past UC Santa Barbara in the...
The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team flew past UC Santa Barbara in the semifinal round of the 2023 Big West Championship.(Big West Conference)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:57 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team flew past UC Santa Barbara in the semifinal round of the 2023 Big West Championship.

The ‘Bows got the job done via three set sweep at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, California — 25-18, 25-19, 25-18.

Hawaii now waits for the winner of Long Beach State and UC Irvine to see who they will face in the title match.

UH’s Dimitrios Mouchlias notched a team-best 13 kills while Chaz Galloway added nine, charging up the thousands of fans in the stands — majority wearing green.

Setter Jakob Thelle ran the show from the floor, got a double-double of 26 assists and 12 digs with two kills and an ace — that ace was his 121st on his career to tie the program record.

Hawaii heads to the Championship set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN U.

