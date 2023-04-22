Police seeking tips after masked arsonist uses Molotov cocktails to set fires on 2 boats

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly-obtained surveillance video shows an alleged arsonist destroying a boat in Ala Wai Harbor, and Hawaii News Now has learned the suspect could be tied to a separate incident.

In the video, the suspect lights a Molotov cocktail and throws it onto the boat, starting a raging fire.

The incident happened on the night of April 12.

In the video, the fire starter is wearing a mask and hat.

After starting the blaze, he climbs up the rocks of the shore and scurries away.

Arsonist used molotov cocktail to start boat fires (None)

The video stops rolling after the camera burns in the fire.

The owner of the boat, an electrician who did not want to be named, said he set up the surveillance camera because he feared this would happen.

Less than two weeks earlier, on April 1, his other boat was also torched by a Molotov cocktail while parked in a storage lot on Dillingham Boulevard. He said HPD has surveillance video of that, too, but hasn’t released it.

Combined, the fires caused more than $800,000 in damage.

Boat burned by arsonist (None)

A 63-year old man was arrested following the second fire and held for two days, but was released pending the investigation. He was not charged with any crimes.

The owner of the boats said that man is a mechanic who did repair work on the boats for years.

He said the two recently had a falling out when he refused to sell one of the vessels.

“These types of cases are extremely difficult because typically we have no witnesses,” said legal expert Megan Kau. Kau was a deputy prosecuting attorney who now does criminal defense work.

Kau said surveillance video isn’t enough if the person cannot be identified.

Arsonist seen on surveillance video before lighting molotov cocktail (None)

“You need eyewitness testimony or scientific evidence,” Kau said.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers has put the surveillance video online along with pictures of the arsonist hoping for tips.

HPD Sgt. Chris Kim said the man has a distinct walk in the video and that might trigger witnesses coming forward.

“Maybe this is somebody that you know, that walks that way and owns that type of clothing,” Kim said there could have been people in the area that night who may have seen the man get into a vehicle.

If you have information that can help in the case, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.