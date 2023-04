Nine collection sites open on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you have expired or unused prescription medications lying around, you can dispose of them safely today. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a campaign by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to combat America’s drug overdose epidemic.

Anastasia Martin, supervisor of DEA Drug Demand Reduction joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about the program,

Nine collection sites in Hawaii will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22:

Oahu – Hawaii State Capital (415 South Beretania Street, Honolulu, HI)

Oahu - Times Supermarket Kahala (1173 21st Avenue, Honolulu, HI)

Oahu – Honolulu Police Department Pearl City Station (1100 Waimano Home Road, Pearl City, HI)

Oahu – Honolulu Fire Department Kailua Station (211 Kuulei Road, Kailua, HI)

Big Island – Hawaii Police Department Kona Station (74-0611 Hale Makai Place, Kailua-Kona, HI)

Big Island – Ka Waena Lapa’au Medical Complex (670 Ponahawai Street, Hilo, HI)

Maui – Maui Police Department Wailuku Station (55 Mahalani Street, Wailuku, HI)

Maui – Maui Police Department Kihei Station (2201 Piilani Highway, Kihei, HI)

Kauai – Kauai Police Department Lihue Station (990 Kaana Street, Lihue, HI)

