More than 5 years after ‘tragic’ murder, man convicted of killing teen at Maili Beach

Kamaua Van Gieson
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who stabbed an 18-year-old and dragged him into the ocean to die was found guilty of murder by a circuit court judge on Friday.

The judge said 26-year-old Kamaua Van Gieson killed Dustin Molina on December 4, 2017.

The city’s prosecuting attorney said evidence presented during trial showed Van Gieson was angry his ex-girlfriend appeared to be starting a relationship with Molina.

Officials said he stabbed Molina in the neck at Maili Beach, then took Molina into the ocean.

Beachgoers found Molina’s body on the beach the next day.

“Van Gieson’s trial faced multiple delays, but persistence paid off and today justice was served,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

“There are no winners in a case like this. A young man lost his life. Another young man faces a long prison sentence. A young lady was traumatized. Countless friends and family are suffering. It is tragic.”

Van Gieson faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 7.

