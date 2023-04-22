Ken Potts, one of two known remaining USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Howard Kenton “Ken” Potts, one of the last two known remaining USS Arizona survivors, has died, the National Park Service said Friday.

Potts died just a week after celebrating his 102nd birthday.

The National Park Service authorized the flag over the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor to be flown at half-staff through April 28 in honor of his life and service.

Born and raised in Honey Bend, Illinois, Potts enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Oct. 4, 1939 at the age of 18. He was assigned to his first and only ship, the USS Arizona, on Dec. 31, 1939.

It is with tremendous sorrow that we share the passing of USS Arizona survivor Howard Kenton “Ken” Potts.



Ken enlisted in the Navy in 1939 and reported for duty aboard USS Arizona.



Fair winds and following seas Mr. Potts. A grateful nation honors you.

During the attack on Pearl Harbor, Potts helped pull men from the water and took them to shore on Ford Island.

After Pearl Harbor, he was assigned to the port directors office and served there until the end of the war in 1945.

Potts lived in Provo, Utah with his wife, Doris, for the last 56 years.

There is now only one living USS Arizona survivor, Lou Conter.

