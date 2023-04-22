Tributes
Hoping to break a record, this nonprofit wants to host the biggest cleanup event in Hawaii

In celebration of Earth Day, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii is holding their annual Earth Day Cleanup Festival on Sunday at Waimanalo Beach Park.
By Emily Cristobal
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In celebration of Earth Day, a local nonprofit is hoping to host the biggest cleanup event in Hawaii’s history.

Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii is holding their annual Earth Day Cleanup Festival on Sunday at Waimanalo Beach Park.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m.

Their goal is to have 2,000 volunteers — and it seems like their dream will soon become a reality.

In a special episode of HNN’s Repairing Earth podcast, Monica McLenigan, the organization’s communications and outreach program manager, said they currently have 2,300 people pre-registered for the event.

“All of our large-scale cleanups are much more than just cleanups. We try to make the event fun and something that you’ll remember,” McLenigan said.

“We want you to leave never wanting to think about cleaning a beach again. We want you to see that this is a reactive solution — and though it’s an amazing solution, it’s still something that we react to after the problem persists.”

McLenigan hopes that volunteers can instead take away proactive solutions such as buying local, using reusable bottles and utensils, as well as other easy steps to limit our daily impact on the environment.

Along with the cleanup, the event will also have educational booths with activities hosted by various nonprofits, sustainability workshops, a free locally-sourced lunch, giveaways, a raffle, local vendors, games (for all ages) and live music.

Registration will be available during the event, but organizers highly encourage volunteers to pre-register.

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

You can listen to more of the conversation, Episode 16 of Repairing Earth, “Can this group pull off the biggest cleanup event in Hawaii history?,” on the HNN website or anywhere you get your podcasts.

