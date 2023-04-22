Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HFD investigating after fire breaks out at a home in Palolo Valley

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Palolo Valley Friday night.(Live 5)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:11 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Palolo Valley Friday night.

HFD officials say they responded to a 911 call around 9 p.m. for a fire that occurred at 1932 New Jersey Avenue.

Officials say the fire required 10 units staffed with 39 personnel.

HFD says the first unit arrived on the scene at 9:10 p.m. and observed smoke coming from the back of the two-story residential home.

HFD says they discovered a small smoldering rubbish fire in one of the rooms.

Officials say they were able to contain the fire, and residents were able to return to their homes by around 9:15 p.m.

HFD says no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured
9 men arrested, charged on Maui in Operation Keiki Shield
Maui sting nets charges against 9 men accused of attempting to meet minors for sex
GoFundMe accounts set up for Rabellizsa family
Court documents: 16-year-old is suspected gunman in woman’s killing at chicken fight
Some 150 people attended a vigil for the two victims of a Maili shooting
Loved ones of 2 killed at chicken fight try to make sense of a senseless tragedy
Sasha Colby is the first Native Hawaiian to be on, and win the hit reality competition show.
Hawaii’s own Sasha Colby wins RuPaul’s Drag Race

Latest News

After nine years, Walmart has pulled out of downtown Honolulu.
Walmart’s closure leaves a ‘big empty box’ downtown
Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
Authorities search for ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped from HCCC
Justin Hughey and Nanna Lindberg are both teachers on Maui. They love their jobs but say it is...
Some Hawaii teachers say tentative contract deal with state still isn’t enough
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: The trade winds are here for Saturday but fade on Sunday