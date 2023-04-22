HFD investigating after fire breaks out at a home in Palolo Valley
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Palolo Valley Friday night.
HFD officials say they responded to a 911 call around 9 p.m. for a fire that occurred at 1932 New Jersey Avenue.
Officials say the fire required 10 units staffed with 39 personnel.
HFD says the first unit arrived on the scene at 9:10 p.m. and observed smoke coming from the back of the two-story residential home.
HFD says they discovered a small smoldering rubbish fire in one of the rooms.
Officials say they were able to contain the fire, and residents were able to return to their homes by around 9:15 p.m.
HFD says no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This story may be updated.
