Flight brings freedom for domestic violence survivor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Each day, dozens of people in Hawaii flee abuse in their homes and find safe haven in transitional housing or eight emergency shelters across the state.

For very serious cases, a flight may be the only way to survive.

That’s the case for Maila Villacruzes, who says staying on Oahu kept her trapped in a toxic cycle of abuse.

“It’s a flight to freedom. It’s a new life and a new chance. And I’m so blessed,” she said, before boarding her flight to the mainland.

How Maila got here is a story many domestic violence survivors can relate to

“In the beginning, he was a nice man, you know, he was funny, and he was charming. And things changed, you know, he got into drugs and alcohol. And when those things happened, he was a recovering addict. And all of those things kind of started to make him change. And he started physically abusing me emotionally abusing me,” she explained. “I believed that it was my fault that he was doing the things to me that he was doing. And I felt like I needed to save him from himself. So I stayed.”

“I was a very independent person, very comfortable in myself very secure with who I was. But little by little, he started to take that away. And I didn’t know how I got stuck here and stuck in a cycle. And I thought, the only way out was to try and take my life. And that’s what I did,” she added.

It took the loss of Maila’s mother to finally open her eyes.

“My mom died two days before Christmas, she was what is guiding me, she’s what’s guiding me home,” Maila said.

Leaving her husband of a decade wasn’t easy. She stayed in a women’s shelter only to go back a month later.

“I wanted to believe that he could change and that I could change him, but I couldn’t. He has to do that himself,” she said. “For me, I can’t wait. I’ve got to keep moving forward.”

So in March, Maila went back to the shelter, and a nonprofit paid for her plane ticket to reunite with family on the mainland.

“I knew that I could love him, but I love myself more. And I knew that I could get out. And that’s what I did,” she said.

But the cost of a flight wasn’t the only barrier. The cost of starting all over again, finding income, shame, fear of being alone -- these are just some of the reasons people stay in abusive relationships.

Even the small things people forget, like airport baggage fees, add up. Maila said Alaska Airlines declined her request to waive the fees for her baggage.

“A lot of us women are fleeing with, you know, basic things like the clothes on our backs. And we don’t really have much to start with, you know, and I’m going home with one suitcase full of photographs and one suitcase full of clothes. And that’s it and starting over from zero, and I’m almost 50 years old,” she said.

While a flight means freedom for domestic violence survivors, advocates say the journey to healing is a long one.

“You’re talking about somebody who’s already traumatized. And then you’re adding lots of other traumas to it,” said Dr. Bob Geffner, founding president of the Institute on Violence, Abuse and Trauma. “I don’t think we do as good a job yet, in making all our systems of care trauma-informed the way they need to be.”

That’s the goal of IVAT’s international summit, which runs from April 24 to 28 at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Maila hopes sharing her story will give other women courage, and support the organizations that remind victims they are not alone.

“So many people are feeling isolated and alone and they’re really not because there’s hope and there’s help,” she said.

Below are advice and resources for domestic violence survivors:

If someone is experiencing DV, what steps should they take?

Call 9-1-1 or someone you can trust to get help right away.

Always Available Domestic Violence Hotline Numbers

Kaua’i: 808.245.6362 – (YWCA CRISIS hotline)

O’ahu: 808.841.0822 – (Child & Family Service)

Moloka’i: 808.567.6888 – (Molokai Community Service Council)

Maui: 808.579.9581 – (Women Helping Women)

West Hawai’i Island: 808.322.7233 – (Child & Family Service)

East Hawai’i Island: 808.959.8864 – (Child & Family Service)

Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) on Oahu

808.531.3771 – Oahu helpline

800.690.6200 – Toll-Free helpline

605.956.5680 – Texting line

Parents And Children Together (PACT) on Oahu

808-526-2200 – DV, 24-hour helpline

www.PACTHAWAII.org

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1.800.799.SAFE (7233) – National helpline

1.800.787.3224 (TTY)

Text “START” to 88788

www.thehotline.org

What are the signs of DV?

If someone has an unexplained injury, and they make an excuse for the injury but it seems suspicious, or not logical, it may be abuse. Other red flags include: Changes in life patterns – a person is becoming more reclusive, or routinely starts breaking plans to see you; skipping work; not attending family functions Unseasonable clothing – wearing long sleeves in Hawaii to cover their arms, especially if this is not how the person normally dresses



What should you do if you expect someone you know – either a friend or an acquaintance – is suffering from domestic violence?

If you are concerned, and see any of the signs of DV, or if your gut is telling you something is wrong, you should ask a question. But this conversation should be done in a safe and private area. And you should mention specifics of what you are seeing in terms of the red flags. Note what your concerns are and then just listen. Let the person know they are being heard. If you are a friend or family member and you see someone who has an injury, and they make an excuse for the injury but it seems suspect, or not logical, it may be abuse.

It’s very important that you support the survivor’s choices. When they are ready to leave, you want to be there for them. If that means picking them up from the grocery store or a location that they visit often to take them to a safe location where they can make a call.

You just have to be prepared to support them to let them know that you are always there for them. You never want to revictimize them again – by making a comment such as “Why don’t you just leave them?” You need to be supportive and let them know that when they are ready to leave, you are there to help them and give them the support they need to get away from their abuser.

