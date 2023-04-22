Authorities search for ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped from HCCC

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) -Authorities on Hawaii Island are searching for an attempted murder suspect who escaped from the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on Friday night.

Police say 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie is considered dangerous and warn the public not to approach him.

According to the state Department of Public Safety, Paulo-Leslie escaped from inmate housing and scaled the razor wire fence on the Waianuenue Street side of the facility around 7:15 p.m.

Police said he was last seen on foot headed toward Downtown Hilo.

Staff ordered an immediate headcount and lockdown.

Paulo-Leslie is awaiting trial for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and numerous other offenses.

He also faces an escape charge when found.

He is described as 5-foot-11-inches and weighs 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911, police dispatch at (808) 935-3311 or Sheriff Dispatch at (808) 586-1352.

