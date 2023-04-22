Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Authorities search for ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped from HCCC

Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
Dyllan Paulo-Leslie(Hawaii Department of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:29 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) -Authorities on Hawaii Island are searching for an attempted murder suspect who escaped from the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on Friday night.

Police say 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie is considered dangerous and warn the public not to approach him.

According to the state Department of Public Safety, Paulo-Leslie escaped from inmate housing and scaled the razor wire fence on the Waianuenue Street side of the facility around 7:15 p.m.

Police said he was last seen on foot headed toward Downtown Hilo.

Staff ordered an immediate headcount and lockdown.

Paulo-Leslie is awaiting trial for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and numerous other offenses.

He also faces an escape charge when found.

He is described as 5-foot-11-inches and weighs 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911, police dispatch at (808) 935-3311 or Sheriff Dispatch at (808) 586-1352.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Alcain and Leilani Parent
2 suspects in custody after allegedly firing on Hawaii Island officers during dramatic pursuit
GoFundMe accounts set up for Rabellizsa family
Court documents: 16-year-old is suspected gunman in woman’s killing at chicken fight
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured
State land board issues “Cease and Desist” order to Coco Palms developers
State tells Coco Palms developers to cease unpermitted activity on historic property
9 men arrested, charged on Maui in Operation Keiki Shield
Maui sting nets charges against 9 men accused of attempting to meet minors for sex

Latest News

After nine years, Walmart has pulled out of downtown Honolulu.
Walmart’s closure leaves a ‘big empty box’ downtown
Justin Hughey and Nanna Lindberg are both teachers on Maui. They love their jobs but say it is...
Some Hawaii teachers say tentative contract deal with state still isn’t enough
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: The trade winds are here for Saturday but fade on Sunday
Higher interest rates and a tougher business climate meant smaller pay increases for Hawaii...
Hawaii CEO rose only slightly in 2022, but critics say executive salaries are still too high