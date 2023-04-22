Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Amber Alert issued for 2 New Mexico children

An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys, 9-year-old Aldo Torrez (left) and 13-year-old...
An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys, 9-year-old Aldo Torrez (left) and 13-year-old Angelo Torrez (right), who were last seen in Española, New Mexico, on April 21, 2023.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:55 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Española, New Mexico.

The Española Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 9-year-old Aldo Torrez and 13-year-old Angelo Torrez.

They were believed to have been abducted by Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, authorities said.

They were last seen at 216 Riverside in Española on Friday.

Police are searching for Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, New Mexico, in connection with an Amber...
Police are searching for Laura Pinon, 33, of Española, New Mexico, in connection with an Amber Alert.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

They are believed to be traveling in a 2015 red Dodge Journey displaying a New Mexico license plate of RNX-643.

Aldo Torrez is described as 4 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants with a green stripe on the leg.

Angelo Torrez is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, a red hoodie sweatshirt, and red and white shoes.

Laura Pinon is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Española Police Department at 505-753-5555 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured
9 men arrested, charged on Maui in Operation Keiki Shield
Maui sting nets charges against 9 men accused of attempting to meet minors for sex
GoFundMe accounts set up for Rabellizsa family
Court documents: 16-year-old is suspected gunman in woman’s killing at chicken fight
Some 150 people attended a vigil for the two victims of a Maili shooting
Loved ones of 2 killed at chicken fight try to make sense of a senseless tragedy
Sasha Colby is the first Native Hawaiian to be on, and win the hit reality competition show.
Hawaii’s own Sasha Colby wins RuPaul’s Drag Race

Latest News

Dyllan Paulo-Leslie
Authorities continue to search for ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped from HCCC
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
Nine collection sites open on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
After nine years, Walmart has pulled out of downtown Honolulu.
Walmart’s closure leaves a ‘big empty box’ downtown
Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Officials identify truck driver killed in fiery Connecticut bridge crash