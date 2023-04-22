Tributes
23-year-old suspect in chicken fight shooting indicted on murder, attempted murder charges

Jacob Borge
Jacob Borge(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:38 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury indicted a 23-year-old suspect Friday in the shooting at an illegal chicken fight that left two people dead and three injured.

Jacob Burge was indicted on 11 felony counts, including second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

He is being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A 16-year-old was also arrested in the shooting, which happened Saturday in Maili.

“Mr. Borge is accused of firing repeatedly into a large crowd killing one person and injuring several others,” city Prosecutor Steve Alm said, in a statement.

“We are grateful police gathered evidence allowing us to file charges and keep Mr. Borge from hurting anyone else in the community.”

