23-year-old suspect in chicken fight shooting indicted on murder, attempted murder charges
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury indicted a 23-year-old suspect Friday in the shooting at an illegal chicken fight that left two people dead and three injured.
Jacob Burge was indicted on 11 felony counts, including second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.
He is being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
A 16-year-old was also arrested in the shooting, which happened Saturday in Maili.
“Mr. Borge is accused of firing repeatedly into a large crowd killing one person and injuring several others,” city Prosecutor Steve Alm said, in a statement.
“We are grateful police gathered evidence allowing us to file charges and keep Mr. Borge from hurting anyone else in the community.”
