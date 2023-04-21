Waimanalo’s own Sasha Colby wins RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - RuPaul’s Drag Race has its first winner with Hawaii ties: Waimanalo’s own Sasha Colby.

Colby — who moved to Los Angeles to expand her entertainment career — is Native Hawaiian. She clinched the coveted titled in front of a national audience when the season finale episode aired last week Friday on MTV.

To win the crown, scepter, and $200,000 cash prize, she outlasted a fierce cast of drag queens and entertainers from across the nation in various challenges and runways. The challenges tested the performers’ acting, improv, comedy, sewing, and performance skills, and so much more.

Hawaii News Now previously spoke to Colby in January, after the season debuted. She said she wanted to use the platform to represent Hawaii, and increase trans visibility as the fight for human rights rages on. Click here to read more.

As “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” Colby has already been featured in major publications including Vogue.

Hawaii News Now has requested an interview with Colby through her management, and are waiting to hear back.

Sasha Colby shot to stardom in the early 2000s and is now inspiring audiences across the county while advocating for transgender rights

This story will be updated.

