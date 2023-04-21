Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Waimanalo’s own Sasha Colby wins RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15

Sasha Colby is the first Native Hawaiian to be on, and win the hit reality competition show.
Sasha Colby is the first Native Hawaiian to be on, and win the hit reality competition show.(Preston Meneses)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:46 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - RuPaul’s Drag Race has its first winner with Hawaii ties: Waimanalo’s own Sasha Colby.

Colby — who moved to Los Angeles to expand her entertainment career — is Native Hawaiian. She clinched the coveted titled in front of a national audience when the season finale episode aired last week Friday on MTV.

To win the crown, scepter, and $200,000 cash prize, she outlasted a fierce cast of drag queens and entertainers from across the nation in various challenges and runways. The challenges tested the performers’ acting, improv, comedy, sewing, and performance skills, and so much more.

Hawaii News Now previously spoke to Colby in January, after the season debuted. She said she wanted to use the platform to represent Hawaii, and increase trans visibility as the fight for human rights rages on. Click here to read more.

As “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” Colby has already been featured in major publications including Vogue.

Hawaii News Now has requested an interview with Colby through her management, and are waiting to hear back.

Sasha Colby shot to stardom in the early 2000s and is now inspiring audiences across the county while advocating for transgender rights

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Alcain and Leilani Parent
2 suspects in custody after allegedly firing on Hawaii Island officers during dramatic pursuit
State land board issues “Cease and Desist” order to Coco Palms developers
State tells Coco Palms developers to cease unpermitted activity on historic property
GoFundMe accounts set up for Rabellizsa family
Court documents: 16-year-old is suspected gunman in woman’s killing at chicken fight
Tolentino Martinez arrested for DUI
The driver who hit an officer was arrested for DUI a month before. Why was he still behind the wheel?
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft

Latest News

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday evening in Mililani.
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured
Midday Newscast: Court docs reveal what may have sparked deadly shooting in Maili
Midday Newscast: Court docs reveal what may have sparked deadly shooting in Maili
US government tracking more than 650 potential UFO cases, Pentagon says
US government tracking more than 650 potential UFO cases, Pentagon says
Police arrest 21-year-old man in horrific chemical attack that left woman with severe burns
Police arrest 21-year-old man in horrific chemical attack that left woman with severe burns