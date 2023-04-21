Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Researchers use taxidermy bird drones to monitor wildlife

The bio-drones are also more efficient, thanks to the real wings of birds preserved through...
The bio-drones are also more efficient, thanks to the real wings of birds preserved through taxidermy.(Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian/SCI + TECH /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:52 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOCORRO, N.M. (Gray News/TMX) - Researchers at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology are developing wildlife surveillance drones using taxidermy birds.

The “bio-drones” are safer and less obtrusive to wildlife than traditional drones, according to Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at New Mexico Tech who is leading the research.

The drones are also more efficient, thanks to the real wings of birds preserved through taxidermy.

Videos shared by Hassanalian show the drones in action, with the feathers helping the mechanically flapped wings appear and behave more naturally.

One clip shows a bird drone flying over a field and, at a distance, it appears almost real.

The team at New Mexico Tech is developing the drone with wildlife monitoring in mind, “not spying,” Hassanalian said.

“Drones are being used for wildlife monitoring, however, they create lots of noise which could scare the animals,” Hassanalian wrote online.

He added that no birds were harmed in the making of the drones and that the birds were sourced from local taxidermy artists and the wider market.

“Our main goal for this is to develop a nature-friendly drone concept for wildlife monitoring,” Hassanalian said. “Traditional drones are often disruptive to ecosystems due to issues such as sound and unfamiliarity, so developing quieter, natural-looking alternatives could help wildlife monitoring and research.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Dylan Alcain and Leilani Parent
2 suspects in custody after allegedly firing on Hawaii Island officers during dramatic pursuit
State land board issues “Cease and Desist” order to Coco Palms developers
State tells Coco Palms developers to cease unpermitted activity on historic property
GoFundMe accounts set up for Rabellizsa family
Court documents: 16-year-old is suspected gunman in woman’s killing at chicken fight
Tolentino Martinez arrested for DUI
The driver who hit an officer was arrested for DUI a month before. Why was he still behind the wheel?
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (April 21, 2023)
Some 150 people attended a vigil for the two victims of a Maili shooting
Loved ones of 2 killed at chicken fight try to make sense of a senseless tragedy
Ivan Cantu had been set for execution April 26.
Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case
Organizers believe about 500 people showed up for the burial, which was a welcomed surprise.
500 people show up for unaccompanied veteran’s funeral, shocking organizers
9 men arrested, charged on Maui in Operation Keiki Shield
Maui sting nets charges against 9 men accused of attempting to meet minors for sex