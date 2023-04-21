Pedestrian struck by car becomes Hawaii Island’s 8th traffic fatality of the year

KEAAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 62-year-old female pedestrian struck by a car in Keaau has become Hawaii Island’s eighth traffic fatality of the year, compared to 12 during the same time last year.

The incident happened on Thursday just before 7 p.m. on Highway 130.

Hawaii Island police said a 41-year-old woman driving a Honda HRV was traveling south on Highway 130 when it struck a pedestrian crossing the highway.

Authorities said the road was dry and there were no crosswalks in the “sparsely lit” area of the scene.

The pedestrian was treated by paramedics before being transported to the Hilo Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of the family.

The woman driving the vehicle was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Durate@HawaiiCounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

