Oahu woman to attempt one of the world’s great pilgrimages to honor lost loved ones

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Japan, the Shikoku Pilgrimage draws people from all over the world to a scenic trail that winds around the nation’s fourth largest island.

Noriko Watanabe has been there.

“It’s ocean and the mountains and nature and the city, altogether,” she said.

The Oahu woman is doing the very long walk that connects 88 Buddhist temples. She anticipates it will take her two to three months to complete.

“My plan is to stay at 12 to 14 miles a day,” she said. “It might be a good day or bad day, depends on where you go. That’s what my first plan is.”

Watanabe has always wanted to complete the pilgrimage, but more so now to honor her late father, and for her mother and brother who can’t accompany her.

“I just want to do everything I can do, not only for myself,” she said.

She has been training for the 745-mile walk at CrossFit 808 in Kalihi, where she’s been a longtime member.

To help with funds, the gym sold a tee shirt she designed that shows the pilgrimage trail on the back. Written on the front in Japanese is a phrase that translated to English reads “Never give up!”

She also got support from the Buddhist temple she attends.

“I want to say thank you very much for all the support, not only CrossFit 808, even my co-workers, friends and family. Whatever I have now, I just appreciate it,” she said.

In ancient Japan, only monks made the Shikoku Pilgrimage, and then it spread to commoners.

Along the way, Watanabe will take a lot of pictures that she’ll post on her Instagram page.

“I want to share what I see because some people cannot come with me, so I want to share too,” she said.

Even without photographs, the scenic journey will be a walk she will never forget.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.