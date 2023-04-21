Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured

After a multi-agency investigation, a 21-year-old man was arrested Friday morning for attempted murder in connection with a horrific chemical attack.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:47 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a sprawling weeks-long investigation, a 21-year-old man was arrested Friday morning for attempted murder in connection with a horrific chemical attack that left a woman in critical condition.

Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

It was not immediately clear when the two had been together.

But authorities said it took extensive police work to identify him as a suspect. Multiple HPD divisions and Chaminade University’s forensics lab assisted in the investigation.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes, with HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, said Cameron was arrested on attempted murder charges near his Pearl City home about 8 a.m. Friday.

“Detectives of the Strategic Enforcement detail and Homicide detail were assigned to investigate this case,” Thoemmes said, in a briefing with reporters.

“During the course of the two-week investigation, more than a dozen people were interviewed, many hours of surveillance were reviewed, tips and leads were followed up on and extensive evidence was examined.”

Cameron’s bail has been set at $2 million.

The attack happened on April 7 near the 24 Hour Fitness on Kipapa Drive in Mililani.

Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act

Police and sources said the suspect first fired at the victim — identified as 20-year-old Devina Licon — using a ghost gun. When the gun jammed, the suspect allegedly threw an unknown liquid on her and fled the scene.

Thoemmes said analysis on the liquid is ongoing, but she confirmed it is a type of acid.

Following the attack, the victim ran back into the gym for help.

Licon remains hospitalized in critical condition, Thoemmes said.

Licon’s fitness coach said she had been training for the past four months for the Stingray bodybuilding competition.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Alcain and Leilani Parent
2 suspects in custody after allegedly firing on Hawaii Island officers during dramatic pursuit
State land board issues “Cease and Desist” order to Coco Palms developers
State tells Coco Palms developers to cease unpermitted activity on historic property
GoFundMe accounts set up for Rabellizsa family
Court documents: 16-year-old is suspected gunman in woman’s killing at chicken fight
Tolentino Martinez arrested for DUI
The driver who hit an officer was arrested for DUI a month before. Why was he still behind the wheel?
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft

Latest News

Sasha Colby is the first Native Hawaiian to be on, and win the hit reality competition show.
Waimanalo’s own Sasha Colby wins RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15
Midday Newscast: Court docs reveal what may have sparked deadly shooting in Maili
Midday Newscast: Court docs reveal what may have sparked deadly shooting in Maili
US government tracking more than 650 potential UFO cases, Pentagon says
US government tracking more than 650 potential UFO cases, Pentagon says
Police arrest 21-year-old man in horrific chemical attack that left woman with severe burns
Police arrest 21-year-old man in horrific chemical attack that left woman with severe burns