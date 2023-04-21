Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a sprawling weeks-long investigation, a 21-year-old man was arrested Friday morning for attempted murder in connection with a horrific chemical attack that left a woman in critical condition.

Police identified the suspect as Paul Cameron, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

It was not immediately clear when the two had been together.

But authorities said it took extensive police work to identify him as a suspect. Multiple HPD divisions and Chaminade University’s forensics lab assisted in the investigation.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes, with HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, said Cameron was arrested on attempted murder charges near his Pearl City home about 8 a.m. Friday.

“Detectives of the Strategic Enforcement detail and Homicide detail were assigned to investigate this case,” Thoemmes said, in a briefing with reporters.

“During the course of the two-week investigation, more than a dozen people were interviewed, many hours of surveillance were reviewed, tips and leads were followed up on and extensive evidence was examined.”

Cameron’s bail has been set at $2 million.

The attack happened on April 7 near the 24 Hour Fitness on Kipapa Drive in Mililani.

Police and sources said the suspect first fired at the victim — identified as 20-year-old Devina Licon — using a ghost gun. When the gun jammed, the suspect allegedly threw an unknown liquid on her and fled the scene.

Thoemmes said analysis on the liquid is ongoing, but she confirmed it is a type of acid.

Following the attack, the victim ran back into the gym for help.

Licon remains hospitalized in critical condition, Thoemmes said.

Licon’s fitness coach said she had been training for the past four months for the Stingray bodybuilding competition.

