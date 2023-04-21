First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weak disturbance will bring a return of light to moderate trades.

Some moderate showers will continue to affect windward and southeast facing slopes during the morning, with a scattered moderate showers affecting interior and leeward areas Friday afternoon.

The trades will ease Saturday over the western islands and Sunday over the eastern end of the state. Drier and more stable conditions will hold from Oahu to the Big Island, while moderate showers will continue to affect Kauai, particularly during the afternoon hours.

A front will move into the islands from the northwest early next week. Showers will accompany the front as it stalls out over the state during the middle to latter part of next week, with windward slopes and coasts expected to see the brunt of the rainfall.

A new long period northwest swell is forecast to arrive by Saturday morning. A reinforcing medium period northwest swell will peak on Monday.

Surf heights along north and west facing shores will show decreasing trends into Friday and then increase into the weekend. A new long-period south swell will arrive Friday night.

