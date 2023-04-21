Family mourns as vigil is held for Maili shooting victims

MAILI (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 150 people gathered at Maili Beach Park for a vigil for Cathy and Gary Rabellizsa, the two people who were killed in last weekend’s shooting in Maili.

The wife of Gary Rabellizsa was among those at the gathering. She and other loved ones did not want to talk, but friends said they are grieving.

“they’re going through a lot,” said Rocky Naeole. “They cry and they cry and they cry. And I weep with them also, because I know them.”

Several state lawmakers organized the vigil, decrying guns and criminals.

What was unspoken at the vigil was where the shootings happened -- at an illegal chicken fight.

“It’s not just a backyard barbecue crime. This is organized crime at its finest, and when you have a system like this, it’s only going to attract more systems of criminal activity and violence,” said state Rep. Darius Kila (D-Honokai Hale, Nanakuli, Maili).

“It’s obviously an enterprise involving cruelty to animals, but it’s also illegal gambling,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of the group Animal Wellness Action.

Pacelle said Hawaii is a hotspot for cockfights because people look the other way.

“So much of it has to do with a tolerance for this activity, that the state legislature has not taken decisive action to make cockfighting a felony, that law enforcement has occasionally done busts, but generally tolerated this,” he said.

“How we tackle that will probably be the hardest thing moving forward, and what the residents of Hawaii see fit on how they want to respond to this illegal activity of cockfighting,” Kila said.

The Maili shooting actually inspired new legislation in Congress. Lawmakers introduced a measure Thursday that would strengthen the federal law against dog fighting and cockfighting. One provision would make it illegal to ship birds in the mail.

But at the vigil, very few expect anything to change anytime soon.

“Cockfighting has been here in the islands forever. And it won’t go. It won’t go anywhere,” said Naeole.

