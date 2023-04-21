Tributes
Enjoy a weekend of ‘70′s Sensation’ fun at the Iolani School fair

Iolani School File Image
Iolani School File Image(Iolani School)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready for some “hippy, disco and colorful” vibes at the Iolani School fair underway this weekend!

This year’s theme is “70′s Sensations.”

There will be plenty of food, games and six family rides by E.K. Fernandez, including Jungle Twist and Lolli Swings.

An Esports game arcade, crafts and silent auction are also part of the fun.

Parking will be available at Kaimuki High School for $5 dollars. Admission to the fair is free.

The fair runs Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

