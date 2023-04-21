Double fatal shooting at chicken fight renews interest in landowner sanctions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double fatal shooting after a chicken fight over the weekend has once again led to questions about whether landowners can be held accountable for illegal activities on their properties.

But experts say it is rare for a property owner to be held responsible.

Property records show the five-acre agricultural lot that hosted the chicken fight is owned by a Waianae man who runs a contracting company in California. HNN reached him, but he had no comment on what happened.

Meanwhile, in his only public comments on the case, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan told the Police Commission on Wednesday they are looking for ways to prevent or punish illegal use of property.

“There are ways to, such as shutting down illegal concerts and rave events, that we have previously done in the Kalihi District just a couple weeks ago,” Logan said.

“We are looking at that as a menu to say, ‘Hey are there illegal structures put up there? Are there other things that may be going on that may be in violation of either HPD or DPP rules?’ So how do we use those entities to help us close down these chicken fighting derbies?”

Attorney Keith Kiuchi has defended suspects and landlords in gambling cases and said the most effective deterrent is still arresting the criminals.

“I just don’t know if anything could be done to prevent the Maili situation other than straight policing,” Kiuchi said.

In 2021, after three gambling busts at 845 McCully St., city Prosecutor Steve Alm filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit that asked a judge to order the illegal activity to cease and if not, shut the building down for up to a year.

Alm promoted the tactic last year in a story about cracking down on gambling houses last year.

“If we are successful, then we can get a judge have the building owner, be deprived of using the building for up to a year, that would be a real deterrent,”

But by the time the lawsuit was filed, Kiuchi said, the tenant responsible for the gaming room had already been kicked out. Criminal charges against the tenant’s employee arrested in the raid were dismissed over a year ago.

While the lawsuit remains alive 18 months after its filing, the prosecutor’s office has not filed any new documents in months and the legal action hasn’t led to any penalty.

Kiuchi, who represents the owner as well as the arrested employee, said the publicity and risk do send a message to owners. “I think the fact that you have the mechanism out there should make landowners aware that if you lease the property out, you kind of gotta be careful about who the tenant is,” he said.

Kiuchi said the challenge of proving what a landlord knew or didn’t know will always make prosecuting them a challenge.

In response to a Hawaii News Now request for an interview, Alm’s office issued this statement:

“The Department of the Prosecuting attorney is working closely with the Honolulu Police Department to fight illegal gambling. We will continue to explore options to combat illegal gambling and other criminal activity gambling attracts and to hold those participating accountable.

“We are pleased the legislature made participating in illegal gambling a felony.

“We have already charged one person with that felony (1CPC-23-0000366) and look forward to charging more in future cases.”

