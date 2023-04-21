Court documents: 16-year-old is suspected gunman in woman’s killing at chicken fight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shooting at an illegal chicken fight over the weekend that left two people dead all began when more than 100 people were leaving the property and an altercation broke out.

That’s according to newly-released court documents in the case.

The shooting in Maili happened around midnight Saturday.

In court documents, police said victim Gary Rabellisza-Manner was trying to break up the large fight between warring groups and punched two people ― who then opened fire.

Rabellisza-Manner was hit several times. His aunt, Cathy Rabellizsa, was struck in the head.

They both died at Waianae Comprehensive Health Center.

Three other men were shot, but survived.

The suspected shooters turned themselves in Tuesday night.

The court documents say police identified the suspect who shot Cathy Rabellizsa as 16-year-old Shaedan Styles.

Since he is a juvenile, authorities filed petitions to get the court’s permission to file charges. He remains in custody.

Jacob Borge, 23, is accused of shooting the other four people. He had his first court appearance Thursday.

Borge is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and firearms offenses. He’s being held on $2 million bail.

