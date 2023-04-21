Celebrate Earth Day at any National park in the state for free

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Enjoy the beauty of nature at your favorite National Park on Earth day — for free!

Hawaii’s national parks are seeing a steady rise in visitor numbers after years of pandemic difficulties.

Admission is free at national parks all across the country on Saturday (only) in celebration of National Parks Week.

People have been returning to national parks since lockdowns and mandates were lifted.

Last year, more than 310,000 people visited our national parks.

That’s great news for the state as well as Hawaii’s national parks, such as the World War II Valor Sites at the Pacific National Monument.

The annual National Park Week celebration runs from April 22 to April 30.

Check out the full list of events happening at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.